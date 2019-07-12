Hrt Financial Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Tremblant Capital Group Cut Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position by $19.37 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 13,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,162 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 13,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/03/2018 – CINEWORLD GROUP PLC CINE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 310P FROM 300P; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names head of artificial intelligence research; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SAYS EQUITY MARKET STILL HAS A WAY TO GO; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s top blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave for own startup; 06/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan FX Salesman Loses Unfair Dismissal Case at Retrial; 15/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NKR 53.5 FROM NKR 53; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 80,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 325,652 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.09M, down from 405,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $216.94. About 785,745 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 95,097 shares to 460,263 shares, valued at $36.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $18.74 million activity. BONVANIE RENE had sold 9,330 shares worth $1.87M. The insider Klarich Lee sold $1.68 million. The insider MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65 million.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $26.27M for 200.87 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,411 shares to 4,652 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 117,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,446 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. On Thursday, April 18 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304.