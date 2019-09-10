Hrt Financial Has Decreased Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Position by $401,479; Polar Securities Lowered Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Position by $13.99 Million

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 65.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 4,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212,000, down from 6,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.66. About 490,553 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 96.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 186,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 6,328 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480,000, down from 192,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76B market cap company. The stock increased 5.28% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 1.15 million shares traded or 8.95% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Voya Investment Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Princeton Strategies Gru Lc owns 9,216 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Limited owns 67,282 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited reported 4,120 shares. Moreover, Element Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 9,734 shares. The New York-based Olstein Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.16% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 8,172 shares stake. Veritable LP stated it has 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Magnetar Lc reported 7,663 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 30,772 were reported by Boston Partners. Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Argyle Mngmt invested in 3,400 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 202,088 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moors Cabot Inc accumulated 13,778 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $263.20M for 9.27 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mtech Acquisition Corp by 55,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $808,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 996,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $141.39 million for 11.80 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 2,367 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 12,653 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 146,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 394,968 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bbr Prtnrs Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 4,000 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & accumulated 68,642 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us invested 0.24% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 30,251 shares. Forward Management owns 9,120 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Eii Cap Mgmt has 0.87% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 17,637 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Mason Street Ltd Com reported 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg invested in 0.03% or 359,881 shares.

