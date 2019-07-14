Hrt Financial Has Boosted Its Walmart (WMT) Holding by $2.15 Million; Halcyon Management Partners LP Stake in U S G (USG) Has Cut as Market Value Were Volatile

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 235.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 22,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 9,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.65M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 19/03/2018 – WALMART: HANDY IN PROGRAM TO DO FURNITURE & TV INSTALLATION; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart may retain Flipkart top executives if deal goes through – Livemint; 04/05/2018 – BRIEF-Flipkart Board Approves $15 Bln Stake Sale Deal To Walmart – Bloomberg Citing; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 09/05/2018 – `Oops’: Walmart’s Biggest Deal Ever, Announced by SoftBank’s CEO

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 351,290 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 540,787 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42M, down from 892,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Says Knauf Made $5.9 Billion Offer for USG; 02/05/2018 – Merger talks may not succeed. USG signaled it might hold out for more than $42 per share and that Knauf “will see value in excess” of its original bid; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE, WHICH OWNS ABOUT 31 PCT OF USG, ISSUED STATEMENT AFTER USG REJECETD TAKEOVER BID BY GERMANY’S KNAUF; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Says All-Cash Offer for USG Repesents ‘Substantial Immediate Cash-Certain Value’; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC – UNIT WOULD SELL TO USG CERTAIN OIL AND GAS LEASES AND ASSOCIATED ASSETS FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $125 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Knauf Comments on USG’s Disappointing First Quarter Earnings Results; 01/05/2018 – USG Bd Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES 2020 CAPEX MIDPOINT ABOUT $160M; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Presented USG Board With Offer to Acquire Co. in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $42/Share; 17/04/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF VOTING AGAINST ALL FOUR USG BD NOMINEES

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 24,248 shares to 6,838 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 1,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,395 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,916 were reported by Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx. Syntal Prtnrs Ltd Co accumulated 23,525 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Panagora Asset has 0.76% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cardinal Cap Mgmt holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 48,792 shares. Kistler reported 1,331 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.43% or 1.96 million shares. 10,881 are owned by Trustco Savings Bank N Y. 1.12M were accumulated by Sound Shore Mgmt Ct. Shufro Rose & Co Lc holds 0.04% or 3,627 shares. Kwmg Limited Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 255 shares. Northern owns 17.66M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 16,877 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Lincluden Mgmt accumulated 32,278 shares. Strategic Fincl Service holds 33,311 shares. Grimes And holds 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 3,933 shares.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 125,000 shares to 187,000 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 92,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Water Island Cap Ltd Com invested 2.87% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Highvista Strategies Limited Co holds 61,962 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 11,106 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Group Llp reported 0% stake. Harris Associates Lp has invested 0.13% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Federated Invsts Pa reported 9,774 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 47,390 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 9,082 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 128,940 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.06% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 472,039 shares. Cordasco Net has 303 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp accumulated 70,000 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc has invested 0.04% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Moors Cabot Incorporated holds 29,616 shares.