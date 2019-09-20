Hrt Financial Decreased Lam Research (LRCX) Stake; Brown Advisory Lifted Analog Devices (ADI) Holding

Brown Advisory Inc increased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 1903.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc acquired 319,720 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 336,515 shares with $37.98M value, up from 16,795 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $42.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $116.33. About 1.09M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 33.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc sold 4,692 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 9,258 shares with $1.74 million value, down from 13,950 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $34.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $238.13. About 1.01 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Financial Bank And Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 1,290 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co has 1,825 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% or 47,135 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dana Invest Advisors Inc reported 28,319 shares. Nebraska-based Bridges Investment Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Timucuan Asset Inc Fl reported 1.01M shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins owns 32,800 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1,050 shares. 535 are owned by City Company. Alkeon Ltd Liability owns 2.46 million shares. Stonehearth Capital Limited Liability holds 0.19% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 2,301 shares. Moreover, Valley Advisers has 0.24% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 7,810 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi reported 1.19% stake.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Senior Vice President of Global Operations & Technology Joseph Hassett Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADI +1.4% as Barclays turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Analog Devices has $13000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -5.16% below currents $116.33 stock price. Analog Devices had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 12 to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Brown Advisory Inc decreased Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) stake by 551,937 shares to 194,564 valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) stake by 74,500 shares and now owns 36,030 shares. Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) was reduced too.

Hrt Financial Llc increased Ishares Inc (EWZ) stake by 128,826 shares to 607,170 valued at $26.55M in 2019Q2. It also upped Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 31,781 shares and now owns 34,842 shares. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $221.75’s average target is -6.88% below currents $238.13 stock price. Lam Research had 14 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, September 19 report. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital on Monday, April 22 to “Buy”. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Monday, July 8. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 1. FBR Capital maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, April 25. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $24000 target. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 22. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Capital Ltd stated it has 425 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 26,828 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited owns 1,554 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.06% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Citigroup owns 221,340 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 13,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 39,148 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arga Investment Management Lp holds 9,062 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 0.03% stake. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 1.25 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 29,433 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Inv Services Ltd Com has invested 0.17% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Was Lam Research Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research (LRCX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $433.62M for 19.78 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.