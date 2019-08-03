Hrt Financial Decreased Its Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $1.02 Million as Market Value Declined; Patrick Industries (PATK) Holder Lsv Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) by 31.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 38,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 157,944 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 119,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 163,345 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 24,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 6,838 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 31,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 15.53M shares traded or 68.34% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 11/05/2018 – GITANJALI GEMS LTD GTGM.NS SAYS MORGAN STANLEY MAURITIUS CO, MORGAN STANLEY (FRANCE) S.A. CUT STAKE IN CO BY 3.1925 PCT TO 2.0651 PCT; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart to buy India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 09/03/2018 – Morgan Rector to Be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market Pres; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – UPDATES ON JB FINANCIAL GROUP PTY LTD TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC GBT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 22/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS IT WILL BE A PROFITABLE QUARTER, WEAKENING OF GLOBAL MARKETS REVENUES NOTHING TO BE ALARMED ABOUT – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Bilibili, Buys More Facebook: 13F (Correct)

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.63 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.