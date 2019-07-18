Hrt Financial Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Sentiment Is 1.54

Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 105 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 68 cut down and sold equity positions in Silgan Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 70.62 million shares, down from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Silgan Holdings Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 54 Increased: 71 New Position: 34.

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 78.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc sold 6,792 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 1,878 shares with $262,000 value, down from 8,670 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $349.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.02M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $147 target.

Hrt Financial Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 21,290 shares to 38,813 valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 9,843 shares and now owns 13,950 shares. Bausch Health Cos Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa reported 3.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First American Commercial Bank reported 60,833 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 2.15 million shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd holds 0.04% or 34,664 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 32,311 shares. Beacon Grp holds 1.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 49,141 shares. 40,978 are owned by Cleararc Cap. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 39,483 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.56 million shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 1.52% or 918,732 shares. Harvest Capital Mngmt owns 26,695 shares. Narwhal Capital Management invested in 47,782 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Montecito Bancshares Trust stated it has 27,110 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Madison Investment Hldg Inc has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $60.02M for 14.03 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

Mcclain Value Management Llc holds 4.72% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. for 116,165 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 3.10 million shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 2.43% invested in the company for 48,810 shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has invested 1.3% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 312,040 shares.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 202,726 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) has risen 10.02% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN CONFIRMS FULL YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 14/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8