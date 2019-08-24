Hrt Financial Cut Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Holding By $807,255; 1 Analysts Are Bullish International Paper Company (IP) Last Week

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) stake by 70.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc sold 89,695 shares as Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY)’s stock declined 4.60%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 37,006 shares with $369,000 value, down from 126,701 last quarter. Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc now has $12.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 10.60M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS

Among 6 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 24.23% above currents $37.43 stock price. Int`l Paper had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Monday, June 24. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets. See International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Underweight New Target: $38.0000 Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $60 Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $55 New Target: $54 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $53 New Target: $55 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $54 New Target: $47 Downgrade

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $14.84 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 9.53 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “International Paper (IP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 3.66M shares traded or 11.54% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper Co Confirms Proposal to Acquire Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Bid From International Paper Co; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA (CORRECTS; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER `DISAPPOINTED’ HAVEN’T ENGAGED WITH SMURFIT; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold International Paper Company shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 4,088 shares. The New Jersey-based Caxton Assoc Lp has invested 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Da Davidson holds 364,933 shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 548,358 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has 426,111 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 2,829 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 153,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moody Retail Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Natixis invested in 0.1% or 333,924 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Co holds 0.08% or 62,055 shares. Natl Bank stated it has 28,699 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 12,778 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 135,278 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 1.65 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Annaly Capital Management has $11 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $10.17’s average target is 15.57% above currents $8.8 stock price. Annaly Capital Management had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. On Monday, May 6 KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 300,000 shares. $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Green Anthony C. Hamilton Thomas Edward also bought $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, May 17. Shares for $24,936 were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.09% stake. Finance Gp Inc reported 68,260 shares. Numerixs Investment holds 0.32% or 234,200 shares in its portfolio. 49,708 were accumulated by Dumont And Blake Investment Limited Liability Company. First Republic Invest Management Inc reported 0.04% stake. Optimum Invest reported 0.08% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Charles Schwab Invest Management stated it has 3.76M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 516,806 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Llc has invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 12,900 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 279,609 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And Comm holds 0.05% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 157,148 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs holds 0.01% or 22,382 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).