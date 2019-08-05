Hrt Financial Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $1.36 Million; As Biotelemetry (BEAT) Stock Value Declined, Holder Pdt Partners Trimmed Its Holding

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 13,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 27,162 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 13,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Charter Communications Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 14/05/2018 – Lansdowne Adds American Air, Exits Tableau, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 13/04/2018 – “It was a fantastic quarter” for J.P. Morgan, says Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.”; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 23/05/2018 – APTINYX INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, COWEN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ULE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1535P

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 27,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 92,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, down from 120,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.03. About 927,927 shares traded or 125.47% up from the average. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 16,178 shares to 77,338 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 12,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.