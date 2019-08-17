H(Plus)R Block (HRB) Holder American International Group Has Upped Holding; Goodnow Investment Group Position in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 2,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 148,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.26M, down from 151,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $461.05. About 60,753 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility

American International Group Inc increased its stake in H(Plus)R Block Inc (HRB) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 39,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 635,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 595,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in H(Plus)R Block Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 2.65 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME-ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) DECLINED 0.5% IN CANADIAN DOLLARS; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-EXPECTS POSITIVE SAME ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) GROWTH LED BY LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL IN 2018 & 2019; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 21/03/2018 – H&R Block hosts national shred day with free events nationwide; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE FY NET INCOME OF EUR 32.1 MLN; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.44; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,791 were reported by Jlb And Associate. 11,681 are owned by Fmr Ltd Company. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Wasatch Advsrs accumulated 256,285 shares. Mackenzie Fin owns 9,750 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 2 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 47,906 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc holds 33,400 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 5,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Caxton Assoc Lp has 0.03% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 447 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 698 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 9,500 shares. Illinois-based First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 11.36M shares. Jnba Financial Advisors reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 119,060 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 67,102 shares. Advisory Serv Network invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Invesco Ltd holds 2.57M shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Com holds 38,470 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 386,266 shares in its portfolio. Pzena Inv Mgmt Limited Company invested in 9,535 shares. Bessemer Secs Llc stated it has 92,072 shares. Hamlin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.17% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 2.03 million shares. Natixis holds 0.09% or 623,898 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 917 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 252,117 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 160,429 shares to 408,295 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp Class B Non Voting (NYSE:CBS) by 19,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,627 shares, and cut its stake in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE).