HP Inc. (HPQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY)

We are comparing HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) and Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Computer Systems companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HP Inc. 20 0.47 N/A 2.52 8.36 Cray Inc. 32 3.65 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HP Inc. and Cray Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us HP Inc. and Cray Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HP Inc. 0.00% -273.4% 11.7% Cray Inc. 0.00% -22% -14.9%

Volatility and Risk

HP Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.41. Cray Inc.’s 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

HP Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Cray Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Cray Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HP Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given HP Inc. and Cray Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HP Inc. 0 9 0 2.00 Cray Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HP Inc. has a 10.07% upside potential and an average price target of $20.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HP Inc. and Cray Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 99.8% respectively. HP Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.23%. Competitively, Cray Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HP Inc. -2.46% 0.24% 5.57% -5.23% -8.92% 2.83% Cray Inc. -0.03% -0.32% 32.77% 60.37% 44.63% 60.44%

For the past year HP Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cray Inc.

Summary

Cray Inc. beats HP Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Cray Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services high-performance computing systems. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments. The company offers a range of supercomputing systems, including the Cray XC series, Cray XC40-AC, Cray CS400, and Cray CS-Storm supercomputers; and analytics products, such as Cray Urika-GX platform used for production-class data analytics workloads. It also provides storage and data management products comprising Cray Sonexion storage systems that embeds the Lustre parallel file system and other software in an optimal configuration; and Cray DataWarp applications accelerator. In addition, the company offers custom engineering solutions; and customer support services consisting of hardware and software maintenance, applications support, installation project management, system installation and de-installation, site preparation, and technical training for its systems, as well as ancillary services in application consulting, third-party software support, site engineering, on-site analysts for defined projects, and specialized training. It serves clients ranging from government agencies or funded research laboratories, academic institutions, and commercial entities in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tera Computer Company and changed its name to Cray Inc. in 2000. Cray Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.