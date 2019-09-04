HP Inc. (HPQ) Reaches $18.39 After 7.00% Up Move; Integre Asset Management Boosted Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Stake By $1.05 Million

The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 802,239 shares traded. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 11/04/2018 – GARTNER: SAYS HP, LENOVO & DELL ACCOUNTED FOR 56.9% OF PCS; 22/03/2018 – lnnovest Global, Inc. Acquires H.P. Technologies, Industry lcon Dennis Giancola Joins Energy Team; 29/05/2018 – HP RESTRUCTURING COST VIEW INCLUDES LABOR, NON-LABOR ACTION; 11/04/2018 – HP Reinvents Publishing Supply Chain with Print-to-Order Book Manufacturing Services; 28/03/2018 – HP MOURNS LOSS OF JON FLAXMAN, COO; 30/03/2018 – HP INC – AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR SENIOR, UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AGGREGATE LENDING COMMITMENTS OF $4 BLN; 23/05/2018 – The company was created in 2015 from the breakup of Hewlett-Packard; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies and HP Reaffirm Global Strategic Alliance for Print to Mail Solutions; 09/03/2018 – HP Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 07/05/2018 – MNK: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T SUBSTITUTE FOR H.P. ACTHARThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $27.25B company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $19.68 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HPQ worth $1.91 billion more.

Integre Asset Management Llc increased Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) stake by 479.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Integre Asset Management Llc acquired 30,892 shares as Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT)’s stock rose 7.37%. The Integre Asset Management Llc holds 37,334 shares with $1.28M value, up from 6,442 last quarter. Allied Motion Technologies I now has $307.19M valuation. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 2,480 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Increased An Energizing 217% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $49,490 activity. $49,490 worth of stock was bought by Winter Michael R on Tuesday, May 14.

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) stake by 3,129 shares to 6,203 valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) stake by 3,628 shares and now owns 25,723 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 0% or 82,393 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com reported 22,476 shares stake. Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 7,795 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). North Star Investment Mngmt reported 4,400 shares. Quantum Mgmt holds 0.41% or 22,062 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Management invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Next Century Growth Investors Limited has 0.36% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 79,461 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc holds 6,500 shares. 125,027 are owned by Ranger Invest Lp. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 33,932 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 8,835 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Natl Bank Of America De stated it has 3,504 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 14,144 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering HP (NYSE:HPQ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. HP has $2600 highest and $1900 lowest target. $21’s average target is 14.19% above currents $18.39 stock price. HP had 17 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. Evercore downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $1900 target in Friday, August 23 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 20. The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 23. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained the shares of HPQ in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 23.

More notable recent HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avoid HP Inc. For Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Avoid HPQ For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HP reorganizing under new CCO – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HP Announces CEO Succession NYSE:HPQ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including clients in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.25 billion. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing divisions. It has a 6.78 P/E ratio. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers , consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold HP Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.21 million shares or 24.11% less from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 11,345 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 393,017 are held by Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd. Prudential Pcl reported 14,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability holds 4,625 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 13,877 are owned by Capital Investment Advsr Ltd Co. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.48% in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Parametric Assocs Limited Com reported 475,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advisors Lc reported 0% in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 53,373 shares. Grassi Invest, California-based fund reported 25,600 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management has 0.02% invested in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).