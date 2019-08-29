HP Inc. (HPQ) Reaches $18.23 After 8.00% Up Move; CB Financial Services (CBFV) SI Increased By 27.17%

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) had an increase of 27.17% in short interest. CBFV’s SI was 112,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.17% from 88,700 shares previously. With 19,100 avg volume, 6 days are for CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV)’s short sellers to cover CBFV’s short positions. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 200 shares traded. CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) has declined 25.27% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CBFV News: 26/03/2018 – CB Financial Services Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 22 Days; 27/04/2018 – CB Financial Services 1Q EPS 33c; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 21/04/2018 – DJ CB Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBFV); 06/03/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. to Hold Special Stockholders’ Meetings; 16/05/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Merger Consideration Election Results For Pending Merger With First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc; 12/04/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. Receive Stockholder Approval for Pending Merger; 06/03/2018 – CB Fincl Services and First West Virginia Bancorp to Hold Special Stockholders’ Meetings on April 11; 03/04/2018 – PB Financial Corporation and CB Financial Corporation Finalize Merger

The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 869,607 shares traded. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 27/04/2018 – HP Shareholders Vote in Favor of Directors and Executive Compensation Resolution by Wide Margins; 05/05/2018 – Drug&DeviceLaw: Shameless Plug: ACI’s and HP’s Legal, Regulatory, and Business Conference on 3D Printing + Discount Code for; 05/04/2018 – HP’s New High-Performance Workstations Push Creative and Technical Workflows to the Limit; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc. Sees 3Q EPS 47c-EPS 51c; 09/03/2018 – HP Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT FOR “ILLUMUNIATION SOURCE” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 30/03/2018 – HP Inc.: Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Flaxman Has Passed Away, No Successor Appointed Yet; 25/05/2018 – Chinese battery firms join Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 19/04/2018 – XRX CEO RECEIVED CALL FROM HP PRESIDENT ON JAN. 23: LAWSUIT; 29/05/2018 – HP INC – ON MAY 26, BOARD APPROVED AN AMENDMENT TO THE COMPANY’S CURRENT RESTRUCTURING PLAN – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $27.46 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $19.69 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HPQ worth $2.20 billion more.

Among 9 analysts covering HP (NYSE:HPQ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. HP has $2600 highest and $1900 lowest target. $21’s average target is 15.19% above currents $18.23 stock price. HP had 17 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by UBS. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 23. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 20. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold HP Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.21 million shares or 24.11% less from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Alphamark Ltd Liability Company holds 253 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Prudential Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) for 14,600 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams stated it has 0.15% in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). 393,017 are owned by Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk). Grassi Invest Management has invested 0.07% in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Gemmer Asset Management Llc holds 4,384 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Limited has invested 0.01% in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corp reported 53,373 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt holds 0.48% or 140,365 shares in its portfolio.

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including clients in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.46 billion. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing divisions. It has a 6.72 P/E ratio. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers , consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking services and products for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $135.78 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. It has a 12.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans.

