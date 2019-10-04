HP Inc. (HPQ) Reaches $16.84 1 Year Low; Lyrical Asset Management LP Trimmed Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stake By $2.86 Million

The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) hit a new 52-week low and has $15.83 target or 6.00% below today’s $16.84 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $25.21B company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $15.83 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.51 billion less. The stock decreased 8.49% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 8.42 million shares traded. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 29/05/2018 – HP Inc names new finance chief, reports jump in profit; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc. 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 28/03/2018 – HP Inc. Says Chief Operating Officer Jon Flaxman Has Died; 05/04/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – SMURFIT KAPPA AND HP BRING FIRST DIGITAL POST-PRINT CORRUGATED PRESS TO EUROPE; 09/03/2018 – HP INC. REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DEBT SECU; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc 2Q Rev $14B; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: In U.S., Dell Had Top Market Share at 29.1%, Followed by HP With 28.4%; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc. 2Q Rev $14B; 29/05/2018 – HP INC. NAMES STEVE FIELER AS CFO

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) stake by 1.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 40,279 shares as Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)’s stock declined 13.04%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 2.19 million shares with $155.75 million value, down from 2.23M last quarter. Arrow Electronics Inc. now has $5.98B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $72.05. About 165,973 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20

Among 9 analysts covering HP (NYSE:HPQ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HP has $2600 highest and $1900 lowest target. $20.33’s average target is 20.72% above currents $16.84 stock price. HP had 18 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 24. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line”. The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. JP Morgan maintained HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 23. The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 16 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) on Friday, August 23 with “Market Perform” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of HPQ in report on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HPQ’s profit will be $868.24 million for 7.26 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by HP Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HP Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Financial Outlook & Restructuring Plan – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does HP Inc.’s (NYSE:HPQ) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Loop Capital hits HP sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Gordon Haskett: Is Activist Targeting HP? – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including clients in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.21 billion. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing divisions. It has a 6.21 P/E ratio. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers , consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold HP Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 565,843 shares or 53.39% less from 1.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Ltd accumulated 4,625 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 13,785 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 361,364 shares. Opus Group Lc holds 15,412 shares. Grassi Management accumulated 25,600 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 10,340 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Prudential Pcl holds 12,497 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) for 40,170 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $138.61M for 10.79 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased Commscope Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) stake by 92,703 shares to 7.79 million valued at $122.48 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Adient Plc stake by 231,369 shares and now owns 4.76M shares. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was raised too.