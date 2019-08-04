HP Inc. (HPQ) EPS Estimated At $0.55; Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio (NXN) Has 1 Sentiment

Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio (NXN) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.67, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 4 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 4 reduced and sold their equity positions in Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio. The investment managers in our database now possess: 281,269 shares, down from 296,793 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.77% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. HPQ’s profit would be $828.47 million giving it 9.15 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, HP Inc.’s analysts see 3.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 10.78M shares traded or 14.95% up from the average. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 23/03/2018 – HP INC – RAISED COMBINED AMOUNT OF NOTES FROM $1.75 BLN TO ABOUT $1.85 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Acer to unveil new Chromebooks, next step in Google’s business pitch; 18/04/2018 – HP CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – HP Shareholders Vote in Favor of Directors and Executive Compensation Resolution by Wide Margins; 30/03/2018 – HP INC – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc. 2Q Personal Systems Net Revenue up 14; 12/04/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @HP CEO Weisler On Luring Partners From Competitors, The Huge Device-As-A-Service Shift And HP’s Mos…; 13/03/2018 – EXALENZ BIOSCIENCE- U.S. FDA CLEARED BREATHID HP POINT-OF-CARE SYSTEM, BREATHID HP LAB SYSTEM FOR DETECTING H. PYLORI BACTERIA IN AGES 3-17 YEARS; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc. 2Q Printing Net Revenue up 11; 27/03/2018 – HP Introduces World’s Most Powerful Workstation for Machine Learning Development

Among 7 analysts covering HP (NYSE:HPQ), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. HP had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including clients in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.34 billion. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing divisions. It has a 8.14 P/E ratio. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers , consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold HP Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.21 million shares or 24.11% less from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,877 were reported by Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Parametric Port Associates Limited Com holds 0.01% or 475,000 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) for 253 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.15% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) for 11,345 shares. 53,373 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability. Prudential Pcl has 14,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grassi Inv Management has 25,600 shares. Gulf Int Natl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 393,017 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) for 4,384 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co holds 140,365 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,625 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio for 188,687 shares. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owns 11,539 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,663 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 38,935 shares.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 1,830 shares traded. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $54.75 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 21.4 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.