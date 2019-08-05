HP Inc. (HPQ) EPS Estimated At $0.55; Group 1 Automotive Has 1.12 Sentiment

Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 77 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 69 trimmed and sold equity positions in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 18.52 million shares, up from 18.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Group 1 Automotive Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 57 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

Analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.77% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. HPQ’s profit would be $863.21 million giving it 8.74 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, HP Inc.’s analysts see 3.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.54% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 2.62M shares traded. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 16/04/2018 – Talend Updates Data Fabric to Unlock Analytics Potential of SAP Data; 29/05/2018 – HP INC. NAMES STEVE FIELER AS CFO; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc quarterly profit jumps 89.3 pct; 29/05/2018 – HP SEES INCREASES IN RESIN, PLASTICS, DRAM COSTS FOR PRINT; 29/05/2018 – HP STILL EXPECTS TO COMPLETE RESTRUCTURING PLAN BY END OF FY19; 23/05/2018 – Acer’s new high-end Chromebooks fill hole in Google’s enterprise push; 20/03/2018 – HP Introduces World’s Smallest Laser Printer in its Class to Fit Any Personal Workspace; 30/03/2018 – HP Inc.: Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Flaxman Has Passed Away, No Successor Appointed Yet; 27/04/2018 – HP Shareholders Vote in Favor of Directors and Executive Compensation Resolution by Wide Margins; 11/04/2018 – HP Introduces Print, PC, Gaming, 3D and XaaS Momentum at Americas Executive Partner Event

Among 7 analysts covering HP (NYSE:HPQ), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. HP had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold HP Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.21 million shares or 24.11% less from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Inv accumulated 25,600 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 253 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt stated it has 4,384 shares. Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) Limited invested in 0.13% or 393,017 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corp reported 53,373 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc reported 475,000 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.15% in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Invest Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% or 13,877 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability reported 14,600 shares stake. West Oak Cap Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Greenwich Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.48% or 140,365 shares in its portfolio.

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including clients in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.18 billion. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing divisions. It has a 7.77 P/E ratio. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers , consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

More notable recent HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Benzinga” published on August 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hewlett Packard Enterprise Advances its Intelligent Data Platform with Acquisition of MapR’s Business Assets – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Examination Of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HP survey highlights webcam security and privacy behaviors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Towle & Co holds 4.37% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. for 594,836 shares. Tyvor Capital Llc owns 220,183 shares or 3.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Management Llc has 1.38% invested in the company for 26,220 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 1.21% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 47,853 shares.

More notable recent Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s (NYSE:GPI) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Group 1 Automotive Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) CEO Earl Hesterberg on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s (NYSE:GPI) ROE Of 14% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. It has a 9.88 P/E ratio. The firm has activities primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 20 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

The stock decreased 2.73% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.71. About 62,808 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) has risen 18.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – UNDER GROUP 1, THE BUSINESS WILL OPERATE AS T-DRIVE TOYOTA ALPHAVILLE AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $45 MLN IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 REPORTS MARKET CONDITIONS & COSTS; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY RETAIL USED VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 18.1 PERCENT ON 14.7 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 14/03/2018 DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 20/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – MAJOR EXPANSION TO EXISTING HONDA DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN SÃO PAULO SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 28/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto: There Were No non-GAAP Adjustments for 1Q; 16/05/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Increases Share Repurchase Authorization By $100 Million To $126 Million