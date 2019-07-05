HP Inc. (HPQ) and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). The two are both Diversified Computer Systems companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HP Inc. 20 0.54 N/A 2.19 8.57 Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated 8 0.16 N/A -7.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights HP Inc. and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HP Inc. 0.00% -274.6% 12.6% Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated 0.00% 938.6% -13.9%

Volatility and Risk

HP Inc. has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s 173.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

HP Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HP Inc.

Analyst Ratings

HP Inc. and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HP Inc. 1 5 1 2.14 Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

$21.43 is HP Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.7% of HP Inc. shares and 96.9% of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of HP Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HP Inc. -4.1% -7.28% -19.68% -25.08% -17.01% -8.46% Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated -6.86% -19.78% 40.22% 130.84% -21.09% 308.84%

For the past year HP Inc. had bearish trend while Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

HP Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated.

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software, and technology for financial, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates in four segments: North America; Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Latin America. It offers financial self-service solutions and technologies, including automated teller machine (ATM) outsourcing, ATM security, deposit automation, recycling and payment terminals, and software. The company also provides financial self-service support and maintenance services comprising installation and ongoing maintenance of products, availability management, branch automation, and distribution channel consulting; outsourced and managed services, such as remote monitoring, troubleshooting, transaction processing, currency management, maintenance, and online communication services; and strategic analysis and planning for new systems, systems integration, architectural engineering, consulting, and project management services, as well as multi-vendor services. In addition, it offers electronic security services and products; security monitoring solutions comprising remote monitoring and diagnostics, fire detection, intrusion protection, managed access control, energy management, remote video management and storage, logical security, and Web-based solutions; and physical security and facility products. Further, the company provides development, training, support, and maintenance of elections and lottery equipment, networking, tabulation, and diagnostic software; and IT solutions and services to retail banks and the retail industry. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.