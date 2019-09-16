HP Inc. (HPQ) and Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Contrasting side by side

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) and Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Computer Systems. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HP Inc. 20 0.47 N/A 2.52 8.36 Arista Networks Inc. 269 7.88 N/A 4.65 58.82

In table 1 we can see HP Inc. and Arista Networks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Arista Networks Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to HP Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. HP Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has HP Inc. and Arista Networks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HP Inc. 0.00% -273.4% 11.7% Arista Networks Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.41 beta means HP Inc.’s volatility is 41.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Arista Networks Inc. has a 1.56 beta which is 56.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of HP Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Arista Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Arista Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than HP Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for HP Inc. and Arista Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HP Inc. 0 8 1 2.11 Arista Networks Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The consensus target price of HP Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 11.58%. Competitively the consensus target price of Arista Networks Inc. is $293.17, which is potential 20.75% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Arista Networks Inc. looks more robust than HP Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HP Inc. and Arista Networks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 60.2%. Insiders owned 0.23% of HP Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Arista Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HP Inc. -2.46% 0.24% 5.57% -5.23% -8.92% 2.83% Arista Networks Inc. -2.06% 4.04% -11.92% 30.07% 6.05% 29.78%

For the past year HP Inc. has weaker performance than Arista Networks Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Arista Networks Inc. beats HP Inc.

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Arista Networks, Inc. supplies cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System and a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising Internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.