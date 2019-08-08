HP Inc. (HPQ) Analysts See $0.55 EPS; 2 Analysts Bullish The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)

Among 6 analysts covering J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. J.M. Smucker had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Underweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SJM in report on Friday, June 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Wells Fargo. See The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) latest ratings:

Analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.77% from last quarter's $0.52 EPS. HPQ's profit would be $825.23M giving it 8.85 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, HP Inc.'s analysts see 3.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 367,911 shares traded. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering HP (NYSE:HPQ), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. HP has $2300 highest and $19 lowest target. $21.43’s average target is 10.07% above currents $19.47 stock price. HP had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 28 by Bank of America.

More notable recent HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HP Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings on August 22, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Covia Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CVIA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Examination Of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including clients in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.21 billion. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing divisions. It has a 7.87 P/E ratio. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers , consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $111.1. About 43,776 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – Smucker to Buy Parent of Pet-Food Maker Nutrish; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Estimated Tax Benefit of $200 Million From Deal; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to J.M. Smucker for $1.9 Billion; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to the J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: FDA Informed Company of Three Illness Reports; 22/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNOUNCED A LIMITED, VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SPECIFIC LOTS OF TWO VARIETIES OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 20/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Dividend And Announces Annual Meeting Date

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.79 billion. It operates through U.S. It has a 24.58 P/E ratio. Retail Coffee, U.S.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The JM Smucker Company’s (NYSE:SJM) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), The Stock That Dropped 25% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J. M. Smucker declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Just Raised Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.