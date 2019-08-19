HP (HPQ) to pay $0.16 on Oct 2, 2019; Oshkosh (OSK) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Oshkosh has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $85.40’s average target is 22.97% above currents $69.45 stock price. Oshkosh had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Evercore on Friday, May 31 to “In-Line”. JP Morgan downgraded Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) rating on Wednesday, May 1. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $8500 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Evercore given on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 18. See Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) latest ratings:

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) is expected to pay $0.16 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:HPQ) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. HP Inc’s current price of $19.08 translates into 0.84% yield. HP Inc’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Jun 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 10.97M shares traded or 17.73% up from the average. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP, Lenovo, Dell Accounted for 56.9% of 1Q Global PC Shipments Vs 54.5% 1Q 2017; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc. CFO Cathie Lesjak to Retire in Early 2019; 23/03/2018 – HP Inc. Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 09/03/2018 – HP INC. REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DEBT SECU; 03/04/2018 – MOVES-Goldman Sachs names Ryan co-head of Americas M&A; 13/04/2018 – The HP Envy X2 is among the first new Windows 10 laptops to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor; 15/05/2018 – HP and DiSTl Join Forces to Reinvent Enterprise Training Using Virtual Reality; 27/03/2018 – HP Introduces World’s Most Powerful Workstation for Machine Learning Development; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc. Appoints Steve Fieler as Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – INNOVEST GLOBAL, BUYS H.P. TECHNOLOGIES, INDUSTRY ICON DENNIS

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.75 billion. The companyÂ’s Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and tele handlers for use in construction, agricultural, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. It has a 8.57 P/E ratio. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

The stock increased 2.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 445,754 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Oshkosh Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Wilen Inv Mngmt holds 3,315 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. First Comml Bank Of Omaha reported 6,047 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset reported 3.25 million shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 247,831 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.11% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 124,268 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 26,750 shares. Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 95,500 shares. Asset One invested in 0.02% or 57,472 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 66,411 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 46,626 shares. Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Llc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK).

Among 8 analysts covering HP (NYSE:HPQ), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. HP has $2300 highest and $19 lowest target. $21.38’s average target is 12.05% above currents $19.08 stock price. HP had 14 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, June 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) rating on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $22 target. Bank of America downgraded HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) rating on Thursday, February 28. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $19 target. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including clients in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.74 billion. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing divisions. It has a 7.72 P/E ratio. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers , consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.