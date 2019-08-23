HP (HPQ) to pay $0.16 on Oct 2, 2019; Orbcomm (ORBC) Sentiment Is 1.4

Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 63 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 45 cut down and sold their stakes in Orbcomm Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 54.34 million shares, up from 54.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Orbcomm Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 33 Increased: 43 New Position: 20.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) is expected to pay $0.16 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:HPQ) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. HP Inc’s current price of $18.93 translates into 0.85% yield. HP Inc’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Jun 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 10.53M shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 29/05/2018 – HP STILL EXPECTS TO COMPLETE RESTRUCTURING PLAN BY END OF FY19; 27/04/2018 – HP Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal for Bylaw Allowing Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 27/03/2018 – HP Introduces World’s Most Powerful Workstation for Machine Learning Development; 12/04/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @HP CEO Weisler On Luring Partners From Competitors, The Huge Device-As-A-Service Shift And HP’s Mos…; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 11/04/2018 – HP Revamps Pavilion PCs with Premium Features and Design; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc. CFO Cathie Lesjak to Retire in Early 2019; 07/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T H.P. ACTHAR GEL; 11/04/2018 – HP Reinvents Publishing Supply Chain with Print-to-Order Book Manufacturing Services; 23/05/2018 – Materialise and HP to Advance the Design and Creation of Customized 3D-Printed Footwear

It closed at $4.83 lastly. It is up 38.45% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM & MAEROSPACE EXTEND AIS CONTRACT WITH CANADA GOVERNMENT; 09/03/2018 – Orbcomm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 77% to 15 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ ORBCOMM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORBC); 02/05/2018 – ORBCOMM Names Aly Bonilla as Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q PRELIM TOTAL REV. $66M-$69M; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM SAYS CONSTANTINE ‘DEAN’ MILCOS APPOINTED AS INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – ORBCOMM Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q Rev $68M

Goodman Financial Corp holds 2.28% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. for 658,864 shares. Lyon Street Capital Llc owns 97,145 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millrace Asset Group Inc. has 1.25% invested in the company for 218,550 shares. The New Jersey-based Raging Capital Management Llc has invested 0.98% in the stock. Marathon Capital Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 209,777 shares.

ORBCOMM Inc. provides machine-to-machine and Internet of things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $385.21 million. It offers solutions, including network connectivity, device management, and Web reporting applications that enable businesses and government agencies to track, monitor, and control and communicate with fixed and mobile assets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, and accompanying ground infrastructure to government and commercial customers.

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including clients in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.51 billion. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing divisions. It has a 7.65 P/E ratio. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers , consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold HP Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.21 million shares or 24.11% less from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 13,877 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,625 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 0% in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Parametric Associate Limited Com, a Washington-based fund reported 475,000 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated holds 11,345 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.48% or 140,365 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 253 shares. Grassi Invest Management accumulated 25,600 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 4,384 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Co has 53,373 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) holds 0.13% or 393,017 shares in its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering HP (NYSE:HPQ), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. HP has $2300 highest and $19 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is 12.68% above currents $18.93 stock price. HP had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 28 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.