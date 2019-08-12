HP (HPQ) to pay $0.16 on Oct 2, 2019; Myers Industries (MYE) SI Increased By 42.41%

Myers Industries Inc (NYSE:MYE) had an increase of 42.41% in short interest. MYE’s SI was 694,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 42.41% from 487,600 shares previously. With 119,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Myers Industries Inc (NYSE:MYE)’s short sellers to cover MYE’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 162,680 shares traded or 34.27% up from the average. Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has declined 21.88% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MYE News: 26/04/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 12/03/2018 – Law Firm O’Melveny & Myers Steps Aside From Paul Marciano Investigation; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 04/04/2018 – dvsAnalytics Announces Hardy Myers as CEO; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Myers names teacher of the year; 07/05/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 24C; 29/04/2018 – Jordan Myers, James McGinnis; 07/05/2018 – Myers Industries 1Q EPS 22c; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) is expected to pay $0.16 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:HPQ) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. HP Inc’s current price of $19.28 translates into 0.83% yield. HP Inc’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Jun 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 5.25M shares traded. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 29/05/2018 – HP INC – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL GROSS ANNUAL RUN RATE SAVINGS OF ABOUT $75 MILLION BEGINNING IN FISCAL 2020; 16/05/2018 – HP Inc at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc. Sees 3Q EPS 47c-EPS 51c; 24/05/2018 – Convicted Autonomy CFO Still Faces $5.1 Billion HP Civil Trial; 05/03/2018 – HP INC – UNVEILED A LINEUP OF HEALTHCARE DEVICES SPECIFICALLY DESIGNED TO ADDRESS PATIENT CARE; 13/03/2018 – VLCM Becomes First Utah-based HP A3 Copier Dealer; 09/04/2018 – HP Accelerates Digital Transformation of Manufacturing With High-Volume 3D Production and Applications; 11/04/2018 – Amazon and HP Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings in the Computer Industry, According to Temkin Group; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc 2Q Rev $14B

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $559.23 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Material Handling and Distribution. It currently has negative earnings. The Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Myers do Brasil, and Novel brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Myers Industries, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 30.28 million shares or 0.82% less from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Finance Commercial Bank And Trust reported 0% in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 0.01% in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) or 10,140 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 1,013 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Gp reported 294,983 shares stake. Teton reported 1.74% in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 72,322 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). Everence Capital accumulated 10,200 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 579,762 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 34,710 shares. Capstone Fin Advsrs holds 0.04% or 13,298 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 58,694 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). Parametric Port Associates Llc, Washington-based fund reported 76,342 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold HP Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.21 million shares or 24.11% less from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi invested in 0.07% or 25,600 shares. Gemmer Asset Llc stated it has 4,384 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.48% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has 11,345 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 253 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) invested 0.13% in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Capital Invest Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 14,600 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited reported 0.12% stake. West Oak Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 4,625 shares.