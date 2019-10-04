HP (HPQ) Lost Buy Rating By Loop Capital; PACT GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AU (PTTCF) Shorts Lowered By 3.32%

PACT GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AU (OTCMKTS:PTTCF) had a decrease of 3.32% in short interest. PTTCF’s SI was 322,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.32% from 334,000 shares previously. It closed at $1.51 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Loop Capital has decreased HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock to Hold in a research note revealed to clients and investors on Friday, 4 October, and has set a 12month target price at $19.0000. HPQ’s old rating was Buy.

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nepal, and India. The company has market cap of $575.91 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Pact Australia and Pact International. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for clients in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including clients in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.27 billion. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing divisions. It has a 6.78 P/E ratio. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers , consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Analysts await HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HPQ’s profit will be $859.50M for 7.93 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by HP Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering HP (NYSE:HPQ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HP has $2600 highest and $1900 lowest target. $20.33’s average target is 10.49% above currents $18.4 stock price. HP had 18 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, August 23 report. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Evercore. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 16 report. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 23 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley.