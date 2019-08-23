HP (HPQ) Investors: Citi Reaffirms Neutral Rating, Sees $20.0000/Share; Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosted Its Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Stake

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) stake by 194.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp acquired 90,339 shares as Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)’s stock declined 37.84%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 136,717 shares with $6.54 million value, up from 46,378 last quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc now has $2.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 251,833 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

In a research report revealed to investors and clients on today, Citi reiterated their Neutral rating on HP (NYSE:HPQ)‘s stock. The target indicates a potential upside of 5.65% from firm’s last stock close price.

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including clients in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.51 billion. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing divisions. It has a 7.65 P/E ratio. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers , consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold HP Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.21 million shares or 24.11% less from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 140,365 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 53,373 shares. 14,600 were reported by Prudential Public Lc. Grassi Invest Management holds 0.07% or 25,600 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 253 shares. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.13% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams accumulated 11,345 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cap Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 13,877 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability has 475,000 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Co owns 4,625 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Among 9 analysts covering HP (NYSE:HPQ), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. HP has $2300 highest and $19 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is 12.68% above currents $18.93 stock price. HP had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 24. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 28 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) rating on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $22 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 20 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2200 target in Tuesday, June 25 report.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 10.53 million shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc. Sees 3Q EPS 47c-EPS 51c; 22/03/2018 – Innovest Global, Inc. Acquires H.P. Technologies, Industry Icon Dennis Giancola Joins Energy Team; 15/05/2018 – HP and DiSTl Join Forces to Reinvent Enterprise Training Using Virtual Reality; 09/03/2018 – HP RLAUNCHES TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DEBT SECURITIES; 30/04/2018 – Ex-Autonomy CFO Convicted of Fraud in Ill-Fated HP Deal(Correct); 27/04/2018 – HP Shareholders Vote in Favor of Directors and Executive Compensation Resolution by Wide Margins; 09/04/2018 – HP INTRODUCES WORLD’S FIRST CHROMEBOOK DETACHABLE; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc 2Q Adj EPS 48c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 5,920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 90,225 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dupont Corporation has 0.01% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 412,701 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sensato Ltd Com accumulated 9,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,895 shares. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 5,396 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 9,753 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Llc accumulated 4,562 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 76,600 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management holds 0% or 18,077 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Svcs Lc has 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Among 5 analysts covering Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Nu Skin has $88 highest and $43 lowest target. $70.67’s average target is 73.13% above currents $40.82 stock price. Nu Skin had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, March 25. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, March 1.