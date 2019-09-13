Howland Capital Management Upped Ugi New (UGI) Stake by $424,583; Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Dollar Gen New (DG) as Market Value Rose

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 48.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 26,420 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, down from 51,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $158.07. About 592,213 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 8,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 483,270 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.81M, up from 475,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 216,278 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 6,000 shares to 25,004 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Kelly Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.19 million for 28.84 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Retail Stocks DECK, DG Get Bull Notes to Start Trading Week – Schaeffers Research” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “New Loyalty Program Could Be Positive for Target Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Com invested in 0% or 9,405 shares. Piedmont Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 21,681 shares. Asset Strategies Inc invested 1.54% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 145,239 are held by Lord Abbett And Limited Liability. Icon Advisers has invested 0.28% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Trexquant Inv LP reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 684,196 shares. Haverford Trust Communication has 415,418 shares. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Personal Svcs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs holds 401 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 150,088 shares. 143,580 were accumulated by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Cibc National Bank Usa reported 7,812 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Farmers Bank holds 0% or 50 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 51,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 30,293 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 257,101 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corp has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 3.36M shares stake. Globeflex Capital LP invested in 25,829 shares. 226,562 are owned by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 283,769 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited holds 1.80M shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 749,885 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc holds 6,374 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa owns 7,492 shares. Riverhead Mgmt reported 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 492,642 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 3,381 shares to 112,762 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 10,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,535 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.