Howland Capital Management Upped Ugi New (UGI) Holding; Shorts at Eastern Company (the (EML) Raised By 54.5%

Eastern Company (the (NASDAQ:EML) had an increase of 54.5% in short interest. EML’s SI was 29,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 54.5% from 18,900 shares previously. With 6,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Eastern Company (the (NASDAQ:EML)’s short sellers to cover EML’s short positions. The SI to Eastern Company (the’s float is 0.49%. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 3,900 shares traded. The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) has declined 12.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EML News: 03/04/2018 – EASTERN CO – BOARD APPROVES TO DISTRIBUTE 0.5 BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Eastern Co 1Q EPS 49c; 22/03/2018 – EASTERN CO – SIGNS MANUFACTURING CONTRACT WITH AL-MANSOUR INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION CO FOR 5-YEARS STARTING MARCH 21, 2018; 03/04/2018 – EASTERN CO – BOARD APPROVES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF EGP 30 PER SHARE BEFORE SPLIT OR EGP 10 PER SHARE AFTER SPLIT; 22/03/2018 – EASTERN CO SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT AL-MANSOUR INTERNATIONAL TO JOINTLY MANUFACTURE BRAND WEST AT EASTERN CO’S FACILITIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eastern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EML); 02/05/2018 – The Eastern Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Eastern Co Declares Dividend of 11c; 13/03/2018 EASTERN CO SAE EAST.CA : EFG HERMES REMOVES FROM MENA TOP 20 LIST; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BARINGTON’S MITAROTONDA DISCUSSING EASTERN COMPANY

Howland Capital Management Llc increased Ugi Corp New (UGI) stake by 1.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howland Capital Management Llc acquired 8,640 shares as Ugi Corp New (UGI)’s stock declined 5.51%. The Howland Capital Management Llc holds 475,259 shares with $26.34 million value, up from 466,619 last quarter. Ugi Corp New now has $8.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 3.62M shares traded or 196.87% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain

The Eastern Company manufactures and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $141.25 million. The companyÂ’s Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint locks, slam and draw latches, dead bolt latches, compression latches, cam-type vehicular locks, hinges, tool box locks, light-weight sleeper boxes, school bus door closure hardware, and vents for Class 8 trucks. It has a 11.61 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in tractor-trailer trucks, moving vans, off-road construction and farming equipment, school buses, military vehicles, recreational boats, pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and fire and rescue vehicles.

