Howland Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) by $900,076; As Urban Outfitters (URBN) Market Valuation Declined, Ws Management Lllp Upped Stake by $5.97 Million

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 210.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 205,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The hedge fund held 303,534 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 97,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.06% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.68. About 5.12 million shares traded or 74.26% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 23/05/2018 – Afterpay Launches in the U.S. with Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight to Leave Company; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urban Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URBN); 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – DAVID MCCREIGHT, CEO OF ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND PRESIDENT OF CO, WILL LEAVE CO ON APRIL 27; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ Profits Halved Despite Moderate 2017 Sales Growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bank & Tru Company owns 11,999 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Profund Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 8,357 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Credit Suisse Ag owns 449,831 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 889,977 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp owns 0.63% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 619,596 shares. Aimz Limited Liability holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 58,956 shares. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 48,949 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clark Estates New York accumulated 116,000 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Moreover, Merian Global (Uk) has 0.21% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 76,999 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 36,586 shares. Vanguard reported 9.03 million shares.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 36,960 shares to 285,823 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 8,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,304 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).