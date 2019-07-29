Howland Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Market Value Rose; Tirschwell & Loewy Position in Analog Devices (ADI) Has Trimmed by $499,800

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 4,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,441 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84 million, down from 212,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.20M, down from 329,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.8. About 1.37M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI)

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.61 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Love Dividends? 3 Stocks You Might Want to Buy – Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 16,519 shares to 134,173 shares, valued at $9.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stifel Financial has invested 0.72% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 27,124 shares. Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 29,645 were reported by Longer Invests Inc. Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,191 shares. Florida-based Professional Advisory Ser Inc has invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Field And Main Bank & Trust has 1.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,225 shares. Moon Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,494 shares stake. Spirit Of America Management invested in 0.87% or 73,960 shares. Reliant Ltd Llc reported 1.06% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 5.00 million shares. Asset Mgmt One owns 2.11 million shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 824,278 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Arga Investment Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 24.96 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Markel has invested 1.33% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Victory Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 61,576 shares. 7,942 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 5,724 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp reported 3,282 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fiera, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.67 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 54,584 shares. 93,567 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Com. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 22,486 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 2.16 million shares. Bp Public Limited Company owns 0.41% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 101,000 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 3.27% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 93,065 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.