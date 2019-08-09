Howland Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Aspen Technology (AZPN) as Stock Price Rose; Financial Architects Upped Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1337.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 13,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,378 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $929.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $199.82. About 5.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 3,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 135,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.13M, down from 138,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.59. About 73,158 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Giving Up on AR Glasses – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyar Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 1,219 shares. Stewart And Patten Company Ltd Llc accumulated 3.12% or 89,956 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman Com has 0.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Contravisory Inv Mgmt reported 357 shares stake. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Willow Creek Wealth stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd holds 123,075 shares. Intact Inv Management has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lucas Cap invested 6.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fincl Advantage accumulated 979 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 535,714 shares. 100,552 were accumulated by Compton Cap Management Ri. Salem Inv Counselors Inc invested in 7.02% or 304,455 shares. Regions Fincl owns 596,933 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Co reported 202,932 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2,902 shares to 800 shares, valued at $84,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218 shares, and cut its stake in Cambria Etf Tr.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Aspen Technology and Hexagon Announce New Collaboration to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Process Industries – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aspen Technology: Solid Long-Term Pick For A Growth-Oriented Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zeeland Refinery Bridges Gap in Planning and Scheduling with Aspen Technology – Business Wire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Packaging Business, SCG Selects AspenTech Software to Achieve Operational Excellence via Advanced Machine Learning – Business Wire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,390 shares to 231,095 shares, valued at $21.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.09% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 186,327 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 248,842 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Comerica Retail Bank reported 0% stake. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.12% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Nicholas Invest Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 53,201 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 2,396 shares. Kepos Cap Lp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,558 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co reported 2,283 shares. Vanguard reported 6.65M shares. Alkeon Cap Limited Company holds 1.21 million shares. Victory Management Incorporated accumulated 24,384 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.06% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).