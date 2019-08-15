Howland Capital Management Trimmed Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $5.80 Million as Stock Value Rose; Rodgers Brothers Has Lifted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $362,375

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 37.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 5,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 20,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 14,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 1.92M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 56.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 52,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 40,167 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 92,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $113.58. About 1.61M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,640 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Fosun Intll reported 396,443 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. 1,300 were reported by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 8,850 shares. Rothschild Asset Us holds 0.53% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 764,082 shares. Hap Trading Llc holds 149,026 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 370,244 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 1.72 million were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability reported 0.08% stake. Cap Fund invested in 21,237 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Com holds 48,336 shares. Motco holds 0% or 220 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.48% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 92,850 shares. The California-based Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.76% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Renaissance Group Ltd Co stated it has 332,936 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares to 6,265 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 ‘Perfect 10’ Biotech Companies to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fidelity National Information Services Achieves #72 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wesbanco Bankshares has 0.28% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 272,339 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Lp stated it has 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 1.76% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd holds 40,878 shares. Winch Advisory Services Lc owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma accumulated 1,839 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Llc reported 35,886 shares. Community Bancorporation Na has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.04M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cullinan Assoc reported 0.96% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Iowa Natl Bank accumulated 81,317 shares or 4.17% of the stock. Cibc Ww Corp reported 0.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.78 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 25,977 shares to 161,245 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).