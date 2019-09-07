Howland Capital Management Trimmed Hcp (HCP) Stake by $491,040; Stock Rose; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Declined, Blue Edge Capital Has Raised Its Holding

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 13 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 4,079 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.28M, up from 4,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71B market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 15,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 352,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, down from 368,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 2.11 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $207.35M for 20.69 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VEU) by 1.04 million shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $53.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 6,470 shares to 14,482 shares, valued at $699.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Europe (IEUR) by 41,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,779 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.37% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company reported 1.31 million shares stake. Strategic Lc has 0.37% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 16,704 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 22,981 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). California-based Natl Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 6,095 are owned by Family Mngmt Corp. Adirondack Com, New York-based fund reported 3,134 shares. Freestone Holdg Limited holds 61,312 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Ltd owns 35,445 shares. Webster Bancorp N A holds 0.05% or 5,989 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 91,171 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc Inc invested in 0.04% or 79,726 shares.

