Howland Capital Management Trimmed Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake; Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Shorts Increased By 3.98%

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) had an increase of 3.98% in short interest. DBD’s SI was 9.32 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.98% from 8.96 million shares previously. With 1.34 million avg volume, 7 days are for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s short sellers to cover DBD’s short positions. The SI to Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s float is 12.59%. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 1.34 million shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 11/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Interactive Retail Kiosk Solution Receives Red Dot Design Award; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Bd Members at Annual Hldrs Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 20.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 11,442 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Howland Capital Management Llc holds 43,236 shares with $2.96M value, down from 54,678 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $62.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.42M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software, and technology for financial, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America; Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Latin America. It currently has negative earnings. It offers financial self-service solutions and technologies, including automated teller machine outsourcing, ATM security, deposit automation, recycling and payment terminals, and software.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.04 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by COSTELLO ELLEN, worth $25,275 on Monday, March 11. GREENFIELD GARY G also bought $45,658 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider Naher Ulrich bought $102,100. $195,456 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by Schmid Gerrard on Monday, March 4. RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L had bought 19,100 shares worth $201,270 on Wednesday, March 13. On Monday, March 4 Heyden Olaf Robert bought $189,581 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) or 21,000 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $611.43M for 25.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Howland Capital Management Llc increased Eversource Energy stake by 16,572 shares to 204,486 valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 62,125 shares and now owns 495,475 shares. Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 17 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, April 29 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. UBS maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Wednesday, February 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $1400 target. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, June 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, July 29. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 29 report.

