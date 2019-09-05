Howland Capital Management Trimmed By $491,040 Its Hcp (HCP) Position; Himax Technologies – American Depositary Sha (HIMX) Shorts Decreased By 9.05%

Himax Technologies Inc – American Depositary Sha (NASDAQ:HIMX) had a decrease of 9.05% in short interest. HIMX’s SI was 11.33M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.05% from 12.46 million shares previously. With 1.16 million avg volume, 10 days are for Himax Technologies Inc – American Depositary Sha (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s short sellers to cover HIMX’s short positions. The stock increased 15.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 2.13 million shares traded or 81.39% up from the average. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased Hcp Inc (HCP) stake by 4.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 15,840 shares as Hcp Inc (HCP)’s stock rose 6.68%. The Howland Capital Management Llc holds 352,366 shares with $11.03M value, down from 368,206 last quarter. Hcp Inc now has $17.68B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 2.94M shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr

Among 2 analysts covering HCP (NYSE:HCP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCP has $3700 highest and $3200 lowest target. $35.33’s average target is -1.83% below currents $35.99 stock price. HCP had 7 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn owns 557 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 32,094 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Corp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt has invested 0.2% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Lenox Wealth owns 172 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 335,702 shares. Beach Counsel Pa reported 0.74% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.31% or 1.09 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.07% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 11.42M shares. Symphony Asset Management Lc has invested 0.16% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Tx owns 94,094 shares. Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Adelante Cap Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 1.86M shares. Moreover, Maryland Mngmt has 0.03% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 7,365 shares.

Howland Capital Management Llc increased Eversource Energy stake by 16,572 shares to 204,486 valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Wtr Wks Co Inc Ne (NYSE:AWK) stake by 6,933 shares and now owns 131,014 shares. Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) was raised too.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.18 million for 20.92 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

