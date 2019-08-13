Howland Capital Management Trimmed By $308,262 Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding; Truecar (TRUE) Sellers Increased By 10.17% Their Shorts

Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) had an increase of 10.17% in short interest. TRUE’s SI was 7.74M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.17% from 7.03M shares previously. With 2.33 million avg volume, 3 days are for Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s short sellers to cover TRUE’s short positions. The SI to Truecar Inc’s float is 8.54%. The stock increased 7.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 2.95M shares traded or 41.48% up from the average. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 53.27% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR INC TRUE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $362.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in TrueCar, Inc. of the June 1, 2018 Insider Trading Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018 (TRUE); 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ TrueCar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUE); 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against TrueCar, Inc – TRUE; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in TrueCar, Inc. to the June 1, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Act; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 24.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howland Capital Management Llc analyzed 1,238 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)'s stock rose 7.28%. The Howland Capital Management Llc holds 3,760 shares with $939,000 value, down from 4,998 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $67.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $249.16. About 536,060 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Howland Capital Management Llc increased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,577 shares to 106,619 valued at $22.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) stake by 8,640 shares and now owns 475,259 shares. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,519 are held by Pennsylvania Com. Sit Invest Associates holds 71,245 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.06% or 6,104 shares in its portfolio. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 63,107 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Utd Fire Gp has 2,000 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 4,240 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. St Johns Limited Liability invested in 0.53% or 2,765 shares. Glenview National Bank & Trust Trust Dept accumulated 14,750 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd reported 0.38% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The California-based Bailard Inc has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wells Fargo Mn holds 3.45M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Nbt Bank N A accumulated 0.12% or 2,743 shares. Eqis Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stonebridge Cap Management holds 0.46% or 5,033 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,866 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company's (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance" on July 29, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 2.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TrueCar, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 96.04 million shares or 0.46% more from 95.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.15% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Parametric Assocs Lc reported 0% stake. 184,955 are held by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Par Mgmt owns 1.21% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 9.82M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 17,357 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 38,512 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc accumulated 7,838 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 5.87M shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 81,446 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 683 Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2.16M shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 505,070 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 30,501 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 44,279 shares.

More notable recent TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why TrueCar Stock Is Up Over 10% Today – Nasdaq" on August 12, 2019