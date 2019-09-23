Howland Capital Management Stake In Wayfair (W) Was Increased; As Yelp (YELP) Market Value Declined, Cove Street Capital Has Lifted Position

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 79,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 495,264 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.93M, up from 416,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 2.15M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 21/05/2018 – Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founder of Yelp, said the online review site “would have no shot” if it were being built today; 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw & Co. Discloses 5.1% Stake In Yelp — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Yelp: Investors, Management Share ‘a Bit of Caution’ — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Rev $943M-$967M; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 06/03/2018 Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 7

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 217.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 15,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 22,269 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, up from 7,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $122.75. About 2.75M shares traded or 42.37% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Wayfair Inc.’s (NYSE:W) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wayfair CEO says he’d like prospective employees to be ‘non-political’ – Boston Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Wayfair bears steps out – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Wayfair Stock Plunged 14% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Overstock CEO goes out with digital pen blazing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

