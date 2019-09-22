Howland Capital Management Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Raised by $4.87 Million as Stock Value Rose; Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Boosted Teleflex (TFX) Position by $810,288 as Valuation Rose

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 2,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 380,109 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.87 million, up from 377,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $343.8. About 518,714 shares traded or 99.85% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 35,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 147,016 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53 million, up from 111,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3,298 shares to 132,179 shares, valued at $16.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (LDUR) by 22,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,234 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cognios Capital Llc has 30,021 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri reported 1.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spc Fincl Inc holds 0.09% or 3,178 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Co Limited Liability reported 2.43% stake. Suntrust Banks reported 982,086 shares. Kistler holds 15,142 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barnett & owns 679 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt invested 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rothschild Investment Corp Il accumulated 66,954 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Telos Capital Mngmt reported 40,641 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 27,410 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Consulta Limited holds 6.45% or 525,000 shares in its portfolio. Venator Cap Ltd owns 60,000 shares or 8.14% of their US portfolio.

