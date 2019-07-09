Howland Capital Management Stake in Carmax (KMX) Upped by $4.10 Million; F&V Capital Management Increases Holding in Conagra Foods (CAG)

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 3.26M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Organic Net Sales Growth Near High End of Range of -2% to Flat; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 59,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,509 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.26 million, up from 288,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.58. About 1.33 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 27,403 shares to 7,375 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,962 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets reported 19,439 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Ltd Com has 1.07% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 29,132 shares. Athena Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Makaira Partners Limited Liability Company owns 718,765 shares or 5.86% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking reported 409,198 shares. 422,175 are owned by Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Pension Service holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 238,575 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Dsam Prtn (London) Limited reported 0.03% stake. Sei Invests Co holds 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 78,694 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 14,215 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 33,089 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 7,436 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 15,197 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,960 shares to 89,413 shares, valued at $10.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 8,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,373 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Cos Inc has 0.18% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 6.26 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 1,751 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 58,796 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 195,845 shares. Qs Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 39,675 shares. 217,133 were accumulated by Voya Invest Limited Com. At Savings Bank stated it has 0.07% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 65,215 shares. Security National Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 851 are held by Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt accumulated 28,144 shares. Sterling Mgmt Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 110,490 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. International Group reported 171,965 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 was made by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16.