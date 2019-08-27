Howland Capital Management Stake in American Tower New (AMT) Trimmed by $817,550; Greatmark Investment Partners Has Decreased Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Holding by $342,070; Stock Price Rose

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 1.11M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 4,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 252,686 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.79M, down from 256,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $230.07. About 956,924 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 62,125 shares to 495,475 shares, valued at $26.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 16,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).