Howland Capital Management Stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Trimmed as Valuation Rose; As Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Market Valuation Rose, Loeb Partners Has Upped by $7.13 Million Its Holding

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 4,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 72,897 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, down from 77,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 1.61 million shares traded or 42.30% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Net $54M; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – INTENDS TO USE A PORTION OF PROCEEDS TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CHAIRMAN OF BOARD GEORGE CONRADES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT; 07/05/2018 – Akamai Showcases Commitment to Powering the Most Engaging Digital Experiences at DeltaV Conference; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Two Independent Directors to Board; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY ABOUT $417M TO ABOUT $750M; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI ENTERS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeln President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 1,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.84 million, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $144.28. About 593,601 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Counsel Llc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 385,747 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A invested in 174 shares or 0% of the stock. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability owns 1,750 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 7,687 shares. 65,100 were reported by Us National Bank De. Natixis reported 0.04% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). 6,044 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Twin Mgmt reported 0.16% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.03% or 794,215 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Com reported 4,261 shares. Amg Funds Limited Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,988 shares. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 11,800 shares. Montag & Caldwell invested in 4,545 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.25 million activity. Ahola Aaron had sold 2,157 shares worth $151,335 on Thursday, February 14. Gemmell James had sold 9,579 shares worth $672,063 on Thursday, February 14.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 59,483 shares to 347,509 shares, valued at $24.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,264 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc Ne (NYSE:AWK).

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Movers: AKAM, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Guggenheim, DA Davidson Bullish On Akamai After Q4 Report – Benzinga” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Akamai Technologies, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 47% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shareholders Booked A 51% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $661,300 activity. Shares for $660,150 were sold by RICHARDSON JAMES H on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 the insider Banks Jennifer sold $659,600. The insider Cunningham John H sold 5,000 shares worth $661,300.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10M and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 100 shares to 800 shares, valued at $78.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).