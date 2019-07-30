Howland Capital Management Raised Position in First Rep Bk San Francisco (FRC) as Shares Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Mcrae Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco (FRC) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 4,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,248 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50M, up from 150,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $100.2. About 1.05M shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 8,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,423 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, down from 122,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 13.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,951 shares to 72,897 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,760 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Republic Bank (San Francisco, California) to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Republic Facing A Tighter Squeeze On Spreads – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 15,300 shares to 128,425 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 15,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 173,387 shares or 4.46% of their US portfolio. 4,590 were reported by Skba Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Oarsman Cap Incorporated has invested 2.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guyasuta Advsrs Incorporated invested in 4.61% or 350,625 shares. Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Com holds 0.43% or 8,140 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Limited Liability Com has invested 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 3.25% or 1.14 million shares. Phocas Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inv House Ltd Llc holds 326,423 shares or 4.16% of its portfolio. 1.43 million are held by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp. Founders Securities Ltd Liability reported 2,336 shares. Cypress Management Ltd Liability holds 176,858 shares or 3.86% of its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 1.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Confluence Invest Management Ltd Co reported 2.3% stake. Cypress holds 2.1% or 87,163 shares.