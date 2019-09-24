Howland Capital Management Raised Its Wayfair (W) Stake by $2.21 Million as Stock Declined; Diversified Investment Strategies Decreased Its Position in Garmin LTD (GRMN) as Stock Declined

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 5,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 25,655 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, down from 31,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84.48. About 687,407 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 217.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 15,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 22,269 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, up from 7,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 3.13M shares traded or 61.38% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,328 shares to 146,018 shares, valued at $20.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,401 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (LDUR).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $178.70 million for 22.47 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.