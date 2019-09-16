Howland Capital Management Raised Holding in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) as Stock Value Declined; Holder Buckingham Capital Management Has Raised Conns Com Stk (CONN) Stake

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conns Inc Com Stk (CONN) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The hedge fund held 390,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95M, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conns Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $763.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 495,741 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 18,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 174,449 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48M, up from 155,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 1.27M shares traded or 70.17% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO OPTIMISTIC OF NAFTA DEAL BY APRIL OR MAY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE VOLUME GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK

More notable recent Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Conn’s HomePlus enters Birmingham with two new stores in 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Photos: Conn’s opens 656,658-SF distribution center in north Houston – Houston Business Journal” published on September 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 350 Points; MAM Software Shares Surge Following Acquisition News – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Conn’s Beats Q2 Expectations – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Conn’s (CONN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.10, from 2.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CONN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.98 million shares or 4.04% less from 22.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 19,166 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 12,209 shares. The Nebraska-based Cls Llc has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Advisory Serv Networks Llc reported 132 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 133,102 shares. Menta Limited Liability reported 44,627 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited holds 35,254 shares. 3,500 are held by Riverhead Cap Limited. Amer Century has 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Fmr Ltd Llc owns 9 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 43,370 shares. Sg Management Limited Liability holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 379,976 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 43,094 shares in its portfolio.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $811.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CXO) by 33,526 shares to 40,286 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 43,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,078 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 2,240 shares valued at $39,565 was bought by HAWORTH JAMES H. The insider Saunders William E Jr bought 10,000 shares worth $179,729. The insider MARTIN BOB L bought 26,600 shares worth $453,184. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $50,880 was made by Shein Oded on Thursday, June 6. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Miller Norman bought $200,358.