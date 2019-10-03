Howland Capital Management Position in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Decreased by $881,168; Sandler Capital Management Increases Position in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV)

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 96.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 156,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 317,714 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.05M, up from 161,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.94. About 1.21 million shares traded or 16.34% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; NO TERMS; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final Installment; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 20/04/2018 – Dos Equis® And Live Nation Unite For Naming Rights To Popular Dallas Music Venue

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 51.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 55,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 51,440 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, down from 106,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 5.08M shares traded or 45.78% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 26/04/2018 – FITCH: INFRATEL-INDUS MERGER REFLECTS INDIA TELCO CASH PRESSURE; 04/04/2018 – Vodafone Warriors Launch Grandstand Millionaire Competition Through Game-Day Mobile App; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 07/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Vodafone looking at investing in Egypt telecoms infrastructure; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt allows merged entity of Vodafone India and ldea Cellular to clear dues – Mint; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE WILL BECOME EUROPE’S LEADING NEXT GENERATION NETWORK OWNER, SERVING LARGEST NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS AND HOUSEHOLDS ACROSS EU.”; 27/03/2018 – FITCH: GREEK TELECOM CONSOLIDATION COULD SPUR MARKET CONVERGENCE; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EFFECTIVE 1 OCTOBER 2018, VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vodafone Group PLC Otlk To Neg; Afrms Rtg; 25/05/2018 – ILIAD TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITALY ON TUESDAY TO UNVEIL ITS “REVOLUTION” OF THE ITALIAN TELECOMS SECTOR

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 14,066 shares to 92,334 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 177,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,253 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Bluestein R H & Company stated it has 9,035 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 6,255 shares. Bartlett Limited Company stated it has 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Sei stated it has 143,319 shares. Fred Alger Inc has invested 0.16% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 50 shares. Howe Rusling invested in 0% or 112 shares. 10.57M are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 23,518 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.13% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 35,700 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). D E Shaw & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Invesco holds 2.13 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

