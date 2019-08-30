Howland Capital Management Lowered Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX) by $4.02 Million; Hayek Kallen Investment Management Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 18,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 141,053 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.54M, down from 159,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $289.74. About 240,823 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 19,487 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 21,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 1.72M shares traded or 20.06% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.11B for 24.92 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Asset Lc has 6,168 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.18% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 721,936 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 11.57M shares. Rockland holds 1.58% or 54,571 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,199 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 17,658 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.08% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 25,412 shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America New York has 0.11% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bluemountain Ltd holds 451 shares. Select Equity Gru Lp has 0% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Karp Capital Management has 4,945 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma owns 17.79M shares. Thomas White International has invested 0.23% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Guinness Asset Mngmt invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco (NYSE:FRC) by 4,011 shares to 154,248 shares, valued at $15.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

