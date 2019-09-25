Howland Capital Management Lifted Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Position By $1.01 Million; BREADTALK GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES (BTKGF) Sellers Decreased By 96.67% Their Shorts

Howland Capital Management Llc increased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) stake by 12.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Howland Capital Management Llc acquired 18,776 shares as Bank N S Halifax (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The Howland Capital Management Llc holds 174,449 shares with $9.48 million value, up from 155,673 last quarter. Bank N S Halifax now has $69.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 970,003 shares traded or 24.86% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES ON SALES PRACTICES: CEO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘STILL DOING HOMEWORK’ ON BANKING POT COMPANIES; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK HIRES MARK MULRONEY FOR SR CAPITAL MKTS ROLE: GLOBE; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS SPEECH IN TORONTO; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WOULD MULL MORE TAKEOVERS IF IT’S RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 29/03/2018 – Improving US Household and Business Fundamentals Point to Higher US Sales Ahead: Scotiabank Economics; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH RISK PROFILE AT BANK

BREADTALK GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BTKGF) had a decrease of 96.67% in short interest. BTKGF’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 96.67% from 3,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.54 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BreadTalk Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in bakery, food court, restaurant, and food and beverage businesses in Singapore, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company has market cap of $253.50 million. The firm makes and retails various food, bakery, and confectionary products, as well as engages in franchising activities. It has a 36 P/E ratio. It also manages and operates food courts, food and drinks outlets, eating houses, and restaurants.

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia has $7800 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.67’s average target is 26.11% above currents $56.83 stock price. Bank of Nova Scotia had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 24, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The stock of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased Linde Plc stake by 3,618 shares to 3,757 valued at $754,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pimco Etf Tr (LDUR) stake by 22,679 shares and now owns 206,234 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.