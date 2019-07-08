Howland Capital Management Increases Stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS); Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Stake In Utd Technologies (UTX) Was Has Lifted

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 28,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,673 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, up from 126,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 291,122 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SEES CYBERSECURITY AS KEY PRIORITY FOR INDUSTRY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO STILL `OPTIMISTIC’ ON MORTGAGE GROWTH FOR YEAR; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK; 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Utd Technologies (UTX) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,578 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, up from 88,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Utd Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $130.47. About 1.84 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 56,781 shares to 1,974 shares, valued at $66,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 12,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,134 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,089 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp accumulated 0.14% or 2,691 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The has 430,812 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Hap Trading invested in 1.27% or 110,343 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 0.29% stake. Riverhead Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 21,889 shares. Vantage Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 68,662 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 367,641 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 615,261 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Connable Office holds 0.8% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 31,885 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 15.34M were reported by Dodge And Cox. Mai Capital Mngmt owns 0.16% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 24,516 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Service Automobile Association stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.25M worth of stock was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. 862 shares valued at $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Activist Doesn’t Want Raytheon and United Technologies to Merge; Mattel Says “No”! – Motley Fool” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies’ Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies (UTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Team Up to Battle Lockheed Martin in Hypersonics – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Defense Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.