Howland Capital Management Increases Position in Bank N S Halifax (BNS); Kirr Marbach & Company Decreased Holding in Voya Financial (VOYA) by $475,585

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 18,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 174,449 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48M, up from 155,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 1.27 million shares traded or 70.17% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH ESTIMATE; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN BEGINS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 05/03/2018 – TILL HIRES SCOTIABANK EUROPE TO HELP WITH BUSINESS INITIATIVES; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING 2882.TW SAYS ITS BANKING AND INSURANCE UNITS SCRAP PLAN TO BUY 100 PCT STAKE IN MALAYSIA’S THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BERHAD; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS MEXICO HAS HIGHEST PRODUCTIVITY RATIO; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 8,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 289,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.00 million, down from 297,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 1.31 million shares traded or 1.60% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.50 million for 9.78 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na reported 62,424 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 310 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated holds 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 7,091 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 1.26 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 128,723 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 41,607 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 29,817 are owned by Sector Pension Inv Board. Bnp Paribas Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 12,070 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 24,714 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc invested in 0% or 92,800 shares. 760,470 are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation. 147,244 are held by Portolan Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Atria Investments invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 133,091 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 378,688 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,999 shares to 163,647 shares, valued at $32.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 13,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,949 shares, and cut its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR).

