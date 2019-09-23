Howland Capital Management Increased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding; As Viacom New (VIAB) Valuation Rose, Holder American Financial Group Has Lifted Position

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 785,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.45 million, up from 695,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 2.28 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Viacom Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VIAB); 18/05/2018 – The issues stem from Redstone’s efforts to try to reunite CBS with Viacom on terms rejected by Moonves; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM CEO BOB BAKISH BEGINS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 09/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Viacom Makes Counter-Proposal to CBS Offer; 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish in a CBS Deal; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 05/03/2018 Nickelodeon’s Inaugural U.S. SlimeFest Music Festival to Be Headlined by Zedd, Liam Payne, Flo Rida and Nick Star JoJo Siwa; 26/03/2018 – Viacom Announces Strategic Partnership with Trevor Noah’s Day Zero Productions; 14/05/2018 – MORE: CBS sues its controlling shareholder National Amusements, alleging breach of fiduciary duty, as it explores a deal with Viacom which is also controlled by the Redstone family’s firm

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 124.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 15,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 27,383 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39M, up from 12,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $205.77. About 629,136 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Natl Bank has 0.2% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 83,343 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advsrs owns 1,286 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 2,815 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 54,144 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 8,500 shares. Greystone Managed Invests Inc reported 32,757 shares stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co accumulated 8,984 shares. 6,114 were reported by Fulton Bankshares Na. Pennsylvania Trust owns 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 3,235 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 22,416 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp accumulated 180,762 shares. 49,468 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Ltd. Moreover, Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 1.22% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 3,618 shares to 3,757 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 12,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,987 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellington Financial Inc by 65,000 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $27.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,600 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

