Howland Capital Management Increased Carmax (KMX) Position; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

Howland Capital Management Llc increased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 20.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howland Capital Management Llc acquired 59,483 shares as Carmax Inc (KMX)’s stock rose 12.01%. The Howland Capital Management Llc holds 347,509 shares with $24.26M value, up from 288,026 last quarter. Carmax Inc now has $13.91B valuation. It closed at $84.03 lastly. It is down 16.87% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020

Among 2 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AmerisourceBergen had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. See AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) latest ratings:

03/06/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $95 New Target: $76 Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue – AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AmerisourceBergen: Buy The Stock And Forget It – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.22 billion. The Company’s Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It has a 19.45 P/E ratio. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 898,836 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chuck Akre Comments on CarMax – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Their Book Values – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CarMax has $15000 highest and $80 lowest target. $99.63’s average target is 18.56% above currents $84.03 stock price. CarMax had 19 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 24 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96 target in Friday, June 21 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, June 24. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9400 target in Monday, June 24 report.