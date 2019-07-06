Howland Capital Management Holds Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM); Dycom Inds (DY) Stock Value Declined While Pnc Financial Services Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $10.36 Million

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 99.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 230,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 676 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31,000, down from 230,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $58.14. About 196,896 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,718 shares. Schroder Management Grp has 0.07% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 8,400 shares. 144 were reported by First Personal Svcs. 7,067 are owned by Regions Financial. Campbell Newman Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 589,596 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Victory Cap Management Inc owns 0.08% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 768,554 shares. Stifel Finance stated it has 30,187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus stated it has 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested 0.05% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Smithfield holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 5,539 shares. American Group reported 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.67M for 17.30 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 235,503 shares to 244,026 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 11,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB).

