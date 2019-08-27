Howland Capital Management Holds Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT); Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 9,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 231,095 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.05 million, up from 221,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $106.89. About 3.03 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $248.81. About 713,330 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 21,039 shares. Frontier Invest Management, a Texas-based fund reported 255,003 shares. Girard owns 7,963 shares. California-based Intersect Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.52% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Olstein Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Sarasin Prtn Llp has 0.07% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Kingfisher Ltd Liability Company owns 0.61% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 10,535 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3,894 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 1,661 shares. Cullen Capital Limited Liability Com reported 16,480 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 23,187 shares. Pure Finance Advisors Inc holds 3,614 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 191,333 are held by Mason Street Advsr Llc. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 771 shares.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,306 shares to 208,441 shares, valued at $16.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,346 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

